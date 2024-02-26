Wedbush Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $65,236,422. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 827,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

