Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,850.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2024 earnings at $13.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $35.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKNG. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,664.69.

BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,576.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,254.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

