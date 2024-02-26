Weik Capital Management Acquires 1,285 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.