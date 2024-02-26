Weik Capital Management Acquires 315 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. 660,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,866. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

