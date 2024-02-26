Weik Capital Management Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.77. 798,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $150.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

