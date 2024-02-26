Weik Capital Management Sells 350 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,817. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $292.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

