Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target to $22.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of STWD opened at $19.87 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 179.44%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

