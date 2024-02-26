Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIVN. Barclays cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.45.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 12.1 %

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

