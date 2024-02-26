Wells Fargo & Company Raises Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $105.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.75.

NYSE:CPK opened at $99.82 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.17.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

