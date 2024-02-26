Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $16.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $722,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

