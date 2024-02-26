Wells Fargo & Company Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $3,435.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,664.69.

Booking Stock Down 10.1 %

BKNG opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,576.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 7,723.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $222,919,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

