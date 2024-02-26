Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 114,679 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,679 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $133,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $367.45. 50,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,057. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $368.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.87. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

