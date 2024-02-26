Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.88% of Tenable worth $98,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,511 shares of company stock worth $2,921,044. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Up 0.4 %

TENB stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $47.75. 240,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

