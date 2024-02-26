Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 452,612 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,948,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,612 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $106,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Genpact by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $36.25. 190,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

