Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 817,351 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up about 1.2% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $172,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,545,000 after buying an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,189. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.64.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.91. 583,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,152. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

