Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,485 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $74,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after buying an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $15.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,298.25. 17,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,222.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,040.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

