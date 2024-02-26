Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Decreases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.58% of MGM Resorts International worth $72,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

