Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,781 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.84% of Paylocity worth $85,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,528. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $139.40 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $173.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

