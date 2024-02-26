Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $273.12 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,857 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.59% of TransDigm Group worth $273,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total value of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,293 shares of company stock valued at $113,515,121. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,197.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,065.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $954.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

