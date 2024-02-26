Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $72.26 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.22% of Ameriprise Financial worth $72,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.76. 81,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,371. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $410.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,817 shares of company stock worth $28,634,722. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

