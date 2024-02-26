Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 476,104 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.19% of American International Group worth $80,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $72.21. 1,013,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,124. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

