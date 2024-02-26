Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $68,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,415,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,331,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.91. 147,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,323. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.26, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

