Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 1,783 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.80% of NICE worth $86,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NICE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,632,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in NICE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.94. 140,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.24 and its 200 day moving average is $192.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

