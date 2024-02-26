Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 41,484 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,484 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $129,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $79,143,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $91,443,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,064,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its 200-day moving average is $332.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

