Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 73,282 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 73,282 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.06% of Salesforce worth $115,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

Salesforce stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.40. 3,062,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.53 and a twelve month high of $301.00. The company has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,378,322 shares of company stock worth $370,661,179. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

