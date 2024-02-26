Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 977,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,185,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 3.51% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,773. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $140.73.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

