Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $136.79 on Monday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 501,774 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Westlake by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $30,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

