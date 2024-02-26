Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.31.

NYSE:WLK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.50. 59,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. Westlake has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after buying an additional 675,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Westlake by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $50,961,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

