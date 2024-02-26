Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 422,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $159,554,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $587.22. 647,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,002. The company has a market capitalization of $254.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $597.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

