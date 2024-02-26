Westover Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,861 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.46. 616,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,153. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

