Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,497,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,632,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,125 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

WY stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

