Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.60.

TSE:WCP opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,100.00. Insiders have bought a total of 28,123 shares of company stock worth $250,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

