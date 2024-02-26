William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

