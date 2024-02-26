Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $232.00

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $230.10, with a volume of 159024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average is $175.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

