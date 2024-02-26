WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $28,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 960,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $48.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

