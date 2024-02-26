Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $292.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $263.00 to $292.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $338.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.36. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $343.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

