Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys 4,027 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.55. The company had a trading volume of 135,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,795. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

