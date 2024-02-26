Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $918,324,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUG traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.23. 208,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $341.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.