Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,509 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $347,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $774.20. 672,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,396. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $794.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $654.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.50.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

