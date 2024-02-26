Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 10,119 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $188,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 66.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $10.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $732.08. 25,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,157. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $641.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,423 shares of company stock worth $103,012,799. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

