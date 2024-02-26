Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 12,442 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 821,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,442 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $282,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $460.83. 17,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,342. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.13.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $3,326,602. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

