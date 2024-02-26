Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 44,827 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,827 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 2.2% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of ASML worth $463,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.70 on Monday, hitting $943.95. The stock had a trading volume of 151,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,566. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $959.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $813.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

