Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 0.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.56. 117,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $42.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

