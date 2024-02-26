Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,155 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 422,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $159,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 125.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 28.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 17.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.73 on Monday, hitting $587.29. 711,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,397,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $597.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.