Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $160.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $134.22 on Thursday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Wix.com by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

