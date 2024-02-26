Wolfe Research Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $900.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $630.00 to $900.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day moving average is $505.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $23,980,000. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,518,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

