Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 4,163 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $139.22. 328,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,175. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

