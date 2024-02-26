Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $510.33. The company had a trading volume of 702,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,092. The company has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

