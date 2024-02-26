Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.46.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

About Woolworths Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.