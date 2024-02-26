Woolworths Group Limited (WOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Woolworths Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.46.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.15, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
About Woolworths Group
